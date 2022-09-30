Navratri 2022: Ashtami kanya puja date, muhurat and vidhi

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On this day, 9 girls and one boy child between the age of 2 and 10 are worshipped as different forms of Maa Durga and Bhairav.

Kanya puja or kumari puja is among the important rituals performed during Navratri and Durga Puja. People perform rituals with nine girls, each one dedicated to a form of Durga on Ashtami or the eighth day of Durga Puja.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s kanya puja

Ashtami and kanya puja date and time

Kanya Puja 2022 date: October 3

Ashtami Tithi starting time: 6:47 PM on October 2

Ashtami Tithi end time: 4:37 PM on October 3

Puja Vidhi

For kanya puja, nine girls and one boy are worshipped. The nine girls are seen as the forms of Maa Durga and the boy as Batuk Bhairav.

First, the feet of all children are washed with clean water, and they are offered to sit on their seat.

Then tilak is applied on their foreheads.

After this, aarti of the girls and the boy is performed.

The nine girls and the boy are then invited for a meal.

Generally, the meal comprises kheer, poori-halwa and chana etc.

Before feeding food to the girls, the one who is performing the ritual must offer bhog to the Maa Durga in the temple.

After feeding the girls and the boy, fruits in the form of prasad and dakshina is given to them.

The one performing the ritual touches the feet of all the girls and the boy to take blessings and sends them off respectfully.