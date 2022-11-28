Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 34 kg within 6 months of being jailed: Here's how he did it

The 6 feet 2 inches tall former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief has been on a strict diet and now weighs 99 kg

Former cricketer and comedian, Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost 34 kg in the past six months while serving a one-year prison sentence at the Patiala Central jail for a 1988 death case in a road rage incident. The 6 feet 2 inches tall former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief has been on a strict diet and now weighs 99 kg, Indian Express reported quoting Sidhu's aide and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema.

Apart from meditating for at least four hours, Sidhu spends two hours practising yoga and exercising. He reads for two to four hours and sleeps for only four hours, Cheema explained.

"He is feeling really good. He told me his liver, which was a cause of concern earlier, is much better now," Indian Express quoted the former MLA as saying after he spent 45 minutes with Sidhu at Patiala jail recently.

In July, the 58-year-old Congress politician reportedly suffered from knee pain and an orthopaedic surgeon at the jail advised him to lose weight. He also had a liver disease and struggled with ailments including embolism, reports said. In 2015, Sidhu was treated for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in a hospital in Delhi.

Earlier, Sidhu was put on a doctor-recommended diet which included coconut water, lactose-free milk, a glass of juice and a few almonds.

The former cricketer has a cup of rosemary tea or one glass of coconut water in the morning, five to six almonds, one tablespoon of flax/sunflower/melon/chia seeds, one cup of lactose-free milk, one walnut and two pecan nuts for breakfast.

Between breakfast and lunch, doctors advised Sidhu to have a glass of juice or fruits such as melon, guava, kiwi or watermelon, or sprouted black chana, green gram with cucumber/tomato/half lemon and avocado.

For lunch, Sidhu was recommended one bowl of cucumber, seasonal green vegetables with one chapati.

The cricketer has a cup of tea with low-fat milk and 25 grams of tofu with half a lemon in the evening.

For dinner, the doctors advised Sidhu to consume mix vegetables and 'dal' soup or black chana soup.

Before going to bed, Sidhu had been asked to take one cup of chamomile tea and one tablespoon of psyllium husk with half glass of warm water, PTI reported.