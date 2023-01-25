National Tourism Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations

In 2022, the National Tourism Day was part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 75-week grand celebration marking 75 years of Indian Independence. This year too, National Tourism Day will be part of the celebrations.

India will celebrate National Tourism Day on January 25. The day is marked annually in order to raise awareness about the importance that the tourism industry plays in the country. The day is also a way to recognise the contributions of the thousands working in the tourism industry.

History

While many countries around the world have been celebrating World Tourism Day on September 27 since the 1980s, National Tourism Day is marked on separate dates. While World Tourism Day was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, countries have their own National Tourism Day. In India, it is observed on January 25.

In 2022, the National Tourism Day was part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 75-week grand celebration marking 75 years of Indian Independence. This year too, National Tourism Day will be part of the celebrations.

Significance

Before COVID-19, the tourism industry in India saw rapid growth and employed millions. The industry was valued at around $75 billion in FY20, despite the last quarter being marred by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same time period, the tourism industry employed a total of 39 million individuals or over 8 percent of the total Indian workforce.

This contribution from the tourism sector is expected to grow rapidly. It is estimated that the number of people employed in the sector is expected to grow by around 35 percent to 53 million by 2028. During the same time period, the tourism industry is expected to grow to $125 billion, an increase of nearly 67 percent. By 2028, India is expected to see 30.5 million foreign tourists and earn $56 billion in foreign exchange.

However, to ensure that the Indian tourism industry is able to reach these heights, the government will need to promote awareness about the importance of tourism, engage in skill-building and improve infrastructure. Events like National Tourism Day help promote India as a world-class tourist destination to foreign travellers while also encouraging domestic tourism, which forms an important part of the tourism market.