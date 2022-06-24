National Take Your Dog to Work Day: All you need to know

The National Take Your Dog to Work Day is celebrated annually in the US on the first Friday after Father’s Day. This year it’s falling on June 24. Dogs have been man’s best friend since pre-historic times when they were domesticated. Since then, they have lived and worked alongside mankind in jobs like hunting, tracking, and guarding. To honour the companionship of dogs, Take Your Dog to Work Day is celebrated by hundreds of companies in the US and other countries as well.

History and significance

In 1996, Pet Sitters International observed that there were too many instances of people leaving their pets at home while they went about their workday. The organisation also realised that the bond between pets and their owners was eroding as millions of dogs entered the shelters every year.

Thus, Take Your Dog to Work Day was established by Per Sitters International in 1999, as an attempt to help restore the bond between dogs and their owners as puppies were allowed in the workplace to solidify the human-animal bond.

However, this wasn’t the only motivation behind celebrating the day. PSI also marked the National Take Your Dog to Work Day to cleverly encourage dog adoption. The day brings an opportunity for people to interact with dogs and adopt a new best friend.

In the first year, over 300 businesses celebrated the day and that number has been growing ever since.

Benefits of taking your dog to work

Take Your Dog to Work Day is a powerful way to boost an owner’s mental health, and a dog’s overall health too. Surveys and studies show that pets in the workplace reduce stress and anxiety dramatically and boost productivity, co-worker relationships and teamwork.

Dos and Don’ts

Make sure your coworkers are on board with the idea even if your company has allowed it.

Pack all the essentials that your pup may need during the day including treats, towels, toys and an emergency kit.

Groom your dog before taking him to work. You don’t want your dog to look shabby or shed all over the office on their special day.

Try to dog proof your workspace as there are many hazardous items in a regular office that can threaten your dog’s health.

Don’t bring your dog in if you are not sure about their housetraining and good manners as the dog can cause problems for your co-workers and itself.