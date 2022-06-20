National Selfie Day: Why is it observed and all you need to know

Everyone today has either taken a selfie or at least seen and heard about them. A selfie is a picture of a person taken by themselves, usually using a smartphone camera or webcam which is then shared on social media. While it is now gauche to post multiple selfies in a short amount of time, June 21, when National Selfie Day is celebrated, is a pass for many to take as many selfies as they want.
Significance
While selfies were denigrated for long as a sign of vapidness and self-centeredness, they are a form of self-expression that can be considered a valid art on their own. So be free and click a selfie on this National Selfie Day.