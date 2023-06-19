National Reading Day: 10 best books for beginners to develop a healthy reading habit

A renowned teacher Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, popularly known as PN Panicker, was revered as the father of the library movement in Kerala. He died on June 19, 1995. The Kerala Reading Day was celebrated for the first time on his death anniversary in 1996 to pay tribute to him. Since then, it is celebrated on June 19 every year. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared June 19 as the National Reading Day.

National Reading Day is celebrated on June 19 in India to honour Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, popularly known as PN Panicker. He was a renowned teacher and revered as the father of the library movement in Kerala. He died on June 19, 1995. In 1996, for the first time the Kerala Reading Day was celebrated on his death anniversary to pay tribute to him. Since then, it is celebrated on June 19 every year.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared June 19 as the National Reading Day.

In 1926, Panicker, who worked as a teacher in his hometown founded his first library. He started 47 local libraries in order to promote reading habits among people. The main purpose of these libraries was to boost local education and reading. This was done under Travancore Library Association, which was established in 1945. Panikar’s

Kerala Grandhasala Sangham spearheaded a popular cultural movement across the state.

The world is constantly changing day-by-day and in this changing era reading is the only habit that is considered as personal investment and going to keep you up to date. Books not only provide you with knowledge but also help you in developing new perspectives.

Building a reading habit when surrounded by distractions is quite difficult. Therefore here are a few books that will help you develop a reading habit as a beginner:

The Kite Runner

It is a one-of-its-kind, unique and powerful classic book. The story revolves around the friendship of a rich boy and the son of his father’s servant. The story is heartwarming and has a strong message to share.

The Silent Patient

Alicia Berenson, the lead of the story, was living a perfect life until one day she shot at her husband's face five times and never spoke a word again. Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist, waited long to work with Alicia. Read the novel to discover the full truth.

The Alchemist

A classic novel with a boy named Santiago embarking on a journey of seeking treasures in Egyptian Pyramids after having recurring dreams about it. He falls in love and also learns the importance of focusing on the right things in life.

Sapiens

Sapiens could be your brief guide on becoming an expert on the entire human history and how the race started. It has all the information you need to have from the big bang till now as well as how our ancestors have dominated their places in the world till now.

Normal People

The book revolves around the story of two young adults Connell and Marianne. It is not your usual teenage love-drama. The story is filled with the everything that comes with first love and entanglements of family and friendship.

Outliers

Malcolm Gladwell in his third fiction book, Outliers, examines some of life’s extraordinary phenomena. He discussed various real life case studies on social impact and decision making. It’s a great read and it surely will leave you with some fascinating stories.

Can’t Hurt Me

David Goggins, a brave survivor of poverty and and child abuse pushed his way through life and made his way in the US Army. Can’t Hurt Me is definitely an uplifting and thought provoking read.

Think And Grow Rich

This book was published during the great depression and is still completely relatable in the current period. It is one of the most relatable books of all time that will leave you wanting to change the world.

To Kill A Mockingbird

It is a completely compassionate classic, dramatic and deeply moving story that takes readers to the roots of humanity. Harper Lee explores emotions like innocence, kindness and cruelty.

Case Histories

Stephen King called this series “The Best Mystery Of The Decade”. In the first novel he uncovers three seemingly unconnected family mysteries in Cambridge. After the first case, when he investigates again he finds a startling connection and discoveries. To know more read this amazing novel.