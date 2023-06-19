National Reading Day: 10 best books for beginners to develop a healthy reading habit

A renowned teacher Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, popularly known as PN Panicker, was revered as the father of the library movement in Kerala. He died on June 19, 1995. The Kerala Reading Day was celebrated for the first time on his death anniversary in 1996 to pay tribute to him. Since then, it is celebrated on June 19 every year. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared June 19 as the National Reading Day.

In 1926, Panicker, who worked as a teacher in his hometown founded his first library. He started 47 local libraries in order to promote reading habits among people. The main purpose of these libraries was to boost local education and reading. This was done under Travancore Library Association, which was established in 1945. Panikar’s