National Productivity Day 2023: All you need to know

National Productivity Day is organised by the National Productivity Council every year to mark its foundation day.

India celebrates National Productivity Day every year on February 12 to mark the foundation day of the National Productivity Council (NPC). The NPC’s mission is to promote awareness towards increasing the productivity of the country.

The day is celebrated as part of National Productivity Week, which is observed from February 12 to 18.

The theme of National Productivity Day

The theme for National Productivity Day this year is “A chance to set goals”. The theme highlights the fact that everybody should give themselves a chance to set productivity goals and work towards them. Last year, the theme for National Productivity Day was “Self-Reliance through Productivity”.

History of National Productivity Day

The National Productivity Day marks the formation of the National Productivity Council (NPC), and it was registered on February 12, 2022, under the Societies Registration Act, 1960.

The NPC is an autonomous organisation which was established in 1958 under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The day aims to raise productivity awareness which is an imperative aspect of maximising production with optimal resource utilisation.

The celebrations are important to raise awareness of productivity, efficiency, and innovation. National Productivity Day draws attention to the power of productivity in improving the overall quality of life and it serves as an opportunity for citizens to start building good habits that will help increase productivity.