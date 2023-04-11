It's National Pet Day 2023 — why not post your own funny animal video

National Pet Day is celebrated on April 11. Know how it celebrates the human-animal bond and who started the day.

National Pet Day is celebrated globally on April 11 to recognise and celebrate the bond between humans and their pets and the unconditional love that they bring to our lives. The day provides an opportunity to contribute towards the safety of pets and raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare.

History

Animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert Colleen Paige established the National Pet Day in 2006 and the day was celebrated on April 11 that year in the United States for the first time.

The aim behind celebrating the day was to draw attention to the mistreatment of domestic animals in shelters and promote awareness on the importance of pet care.

Why is it celebrated?

National Pet Day is celebrated to honour the meaningful place of pets in our lives and the need to spread awareness on their care. The day offers a unique opportunity to contribute towards animal welfare and encourages people to take appropriate steps towards that.

Even the National Institute of Health (NIH) has acknowledged the physical and emotional benefits of owning a pet for 10 years.

The day also recognises the unbreakable bond of love that pets bring while underscoring the responsibilities of pet ownership and the unwavering commitment of care.

The day also provides an opportunity to foster a sense of community, bringing pet owners, animal lovers, and other animal welfare communities together to share knowledge and resources.

National Pet Day also provides an opportunity for people to visit your local pet shelter and give a needy animal a forever home.

How to celebrate?

You can celebrate National Pet Day in several ways and contribute towards the cause of animal welfare. You can adopt a pet to accompany you and give them a new home where they will be loved and taken care of. Apart from dogs and cats, you can also adopt other animals like rabbits, tame reptiles and other animals that can live with humans.

You can also share interesting and funny videos of your pet on social media with a message for the day. Videos and photos of animals often go viral on social media and your message can reach a large number of people.