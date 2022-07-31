National Mountain Climbing Day: Indians who scaled Mount Everest

Whenever a task is too challenging, people compare it with climbing Mount Everest. They say "it's like climbing Everest" and rightly so, because this peak is the Earth's highest mountain above sea level. Its elevation of 8,848.86 m was most recently established in 2020 by the Chinese and Nepalese authorities.

Located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, this peak was first scaled by Sir Edmund Percival Hillary, a New Zealand-based mountaineer, and Tibetan mountaineer Tenzing Norgay on May 29, 1953. Till then, it was considered to be an impossible task as many mountaineers had died trying to scale the peak. However, several brave Indians, over the course of the last six decades, have achieved this feat.

On the occasion of National Mountain Climbing Day in US, here's a list of some of those who created a record with their summit

Avtaar Singh Cheema:

He was the first Indian and 16th person in the world to climb Mount Everest. Cheema achieved the feat in 1965 after two failed attempts by Indian Army teams. He was Captain in the Parachute regiment at the time when he made the climb. Later, he was promoted to the Colonel rank.

Sonam Gyatso and Sonam Wangyal: They were the first Indian siblings to climb Mount Everest. They achieved the feat just two days after Avtaar Singh Cheema.

Bachendri Pal: In 1984, Pal became the first Indian woman to reach the top of Mount Everest. She was chosen to be part of India’s first mixed-gender trip to Mount Everest.

Santosh Yadav: She became the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice on May 10, 1993.

Tashi and Nungshi Malik: On May 19, 2013, they became the first twins to scale Mount Everest.

Arunima Sinha: On May 21, 2013, Sinha became the world’s first woman amputee to achieve this feat.

Malavath Purna: She became the youngest girl to summit Mount Everest on May 25, 2014. She was 13 years and 11 months old when she reached the summit.

Anshu Jamsenpa: Anshu scaled the world's highest peak twice in one season between May 16 and 21, 2017.

Ajeet Bajaj and Dia Susanna Bajaj: On May 16, 2018, they became the first father-daughter duo to conquer Everest together.

Vikas Shambhu Prasad Dimri: He was the first full-time banker from India to climb Everest. He achieved the feat on May 18, 2018.

Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu: He became the first Indian to climb Everest seven times on May 20, 2018.

Sangeeta Sindhi Bahl: At the age of 53, she became the oldest woman to climb Everest in 2018.

Ravindra Kumar: On May 23, 2019, he became the first Indian Administrative Service officer to climb Everest.