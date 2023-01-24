National Girl Child Day raises awareness about the issues faced by girls and urges the authorities to strive for better living conditions for them. Introduced by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, the day aims to challenge that narrow worldview about girls. The government has taken several steps like Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to fulfil the objectives of National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24 every year across the country in order to raise awareness about the gender inequality that girls face in India. It has been more than 75 years since India got independent from British rule. However, girls in our country continue to face inequalities, social discrimination and exploitation only on the basis of gender. Therefore, National Girl Child Day assumes even more importance.

This day recognises that girls are still neglected when it comes to providing for their health, nutrition, education, and safety. National Girl Child Day raises awareness about these issues and urges the authorities to strive for better living conditions for girls.

History

National Girl Child Day was introduced by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. The aim of celebrating National Girl Child Day is to highlight the discrimination faced by girls on a daily basis in our society. In India, girls are forced to perform household chores from a very young age and are often denied the chance to pursue education. This day aims to challenge that narrow worldview about girls. Through this day, the government also wants to underscore the importance of equality and dignity for every girl child. Every year on National Girl Child Day, the government organises awareness campaigns to spread this message.

Significance

National Girl Child Day is of great significance as its main focus is on changing society’s attitude towards girls, decreasing female feticide and creating awareness about the decreasing sex ratio. This day serves to change the attitude towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. In fact, the government has taken several steps to fulfil the objectives of National Girl Child Day.

Initiatives like Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, CBSE Udaan Scheme, Free or subsidised education for girl children and reservations for women in colleges and universities are doing wonders for empowering girls.