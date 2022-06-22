National Chocolate Eclair Day 2022: All you need to know

National Chocolate Eclair Day is celebrated on June 22 every year. Although, Chocolate Éclair emerged from French patisseries, the day is mainly celebrated in the United States. National Chocolate Éclair Day is special day for all who have a sweet tooth.

What is an Éclair?

The French make the light delicacy from dough called pate a choux. It is made into an oblong shape using a pastry bag. It is then baked till it’s light and crispy on the outside. It is hollow on the inside and is generally filled with vanilla or chocolate creme. On the outside it is glazed with smooth chocolate.

History

The word Éclair originated in France, and it means a ‘flash of lightning,’ which describes the speed at which these delicacies tend to disappear from the shelves.

These delicious treats are said to be invented by French chef Antonin Carême in the 19th Century. The story of the chef and the creation of the Éclair treat are quite tragic.

It is said that chef Carême was abandoned by his parents during the French Revolution. He had to find work as a kitchen boy to earn a living in his early life. He started working under a famous French pâtissier named Jean Sylvain Bailly. He later became a talented chef and decided to start making his own creations. He soon became a famous pâtissier and created the Éclair. Since then, the Éclair has become a regular feature of the French cuisine and the delicacy has become famous in almost every country of the world.

You can celebrate National Chocolate Eclair Day by trying an Éclair. You can make it at home as well and share it on social media with the hashtag #ChocolateEclairDay.