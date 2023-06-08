National Best Friends Day: History, significance and ways to celebrate

Best friends hold a special place in our hearts. They are the ones who understand you deeply and stand by your side on every step of life. National Best Friends Day is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the wonderful friends who make life brighter

National Best Friends Day is a special occasion celebrated on June 8 every year, mainly in the United States, to recognise and honour the cherished bonds of friendship. This day provides an opportunity to express gratitude for the friends who have made a significant impact on our lives and to celebrate the joy and support that friendship brings.

History

In 1935, the United States Congress dedicated a day every year for close friendship bonds. They chose June 8, which is a warm day nationwide and ideal for outdoor activities. Since then, the custom of celebrating the day has spread to various countries. It gained popularity in recent years as a day to acknowledge and appreciate the friends who bring happiness, companionship, and support into each other’s lives. It serves as a reminder to cherish and recognise the positive influence they have on one's overall being.

Significance

Best friends hold a special place in our hearts. They are the ones who understand us deeply and stand by your side on every step of life. They lend an empathetic ear, offer guidance, and share in our successes and failures. They make life more enjoyable and fulfilling, creating lasting memories and shared experiences.

How to Celebrate

Spending the day with your best friend doing something you both love is one way you can create another memory to cherish. Plan a day trip, have a movie marathon, go for a walk, or simply enjoy each other’s company over a cup of coffee. Take some time to express your gratitude by writing a letter or sending a thoughtful message to your best friend. Let them know how much their friendship means to you.

Surprising your best friend with a small gift or token of appreciation would be great as well. It could be something meaningful to your friendship, such as a personalised photo frame or a scrapbook. Sharing a heartfelt message or a picture of you with your best friend on social media platforms is another trendy way to celebrate the day. It’s a beautiful way to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the significance of your friendship.

National Best Friends Day is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the wonderful friends who make life brighter. By celebrating this day with gratitude and joy, we acknowledge the incredible value of friendship and create lasting memories with those who mean the world to us.