National Best Friends Day: History, significance and ways to celebrate

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 3:40:45 PM IST (Updated)

National Best Friends Day is a special occasion celebrated on June 8 every year, mainly in the United States, to recognise and honour the cherished bonds of friendship. This day provides an opportunity to express gratitude for the friends who have made a significant impact on our lives and to celebrate the joy and support that friendship brings.

History
In 1935, the United States Congress dedicated a day every year for close friendship bonds. They chose June 8, which is a warm day nationwide and ideal for outdoor activities. Since then, the custom of celebrating the day has spread to various countries. It gained popularity in recent years as a day to acknowledge and appreciate the friends who bring happiness, companionship, and support into each other’s lives. It serves as a reminder to cherish and recognise the positive influence they have on one's overall being.
Significance
Best friends hold a special place in our hearts. They are the ones who understand us deeply and stand by your side on every step of life. They lend an empathetic ear, offer guidance, and share in our successes and failures. They make life more enjoyable and fulfilling, creating lasting memories and shared experiences.
X