National Bartender Day 2022: World's coolest bartenders who've taken Instagram by storm

On National Bartender Day 2022, here’s a look at the world's coolest bartenders who've taken Instagram by storm.

National Bartender Day is celebrated in the US every year on the first Friday of December to commemorate the people who make our drinks and appreciate the profession. Bartenders have a rich history and the day is celebrated to appreciation for all the mixologists out there.

Skyy John @tipsybartender

Credit- @tipstbartender Instagram

Whether you are looking for an epic jungle juice recipe or a tasty new mimosa to brighten up your brunch, Skyy John has got you covered. With over 6.1M followers on Instagram, Skyy John aka tipsy bartender has some of the most interesting and viral cocktail recipes.

Creadits @raulguzman Instagram

An instructor at the European Bartending School, Raul Guzman showcases his love of cocktails on Instagram. His account inspires people and shows that bartending doesn’t limit you to staying behind the bar. Instead you can travel the world and share your knowledge. Raul has over 232K followers on Instagram as his content clearly stands out.

Credits- @bartenderyang Instagram

Bartender Yang showcases her incredible bartending skills on Instagram that often leave her 109K followers awestruck. She creates some of the most beautiful cocktails. This flair bartender is known for shaking up cocktails or juggling champagne bottles with sparklers attached.

Black cocktail by @ginmixing couple. Credits - Instagram

Hailing from Germany, the ‘gin-loving couple’ aka Franzi and Alex have some amazing cocktails in their kitty. Some of the most famous recipes of the couple include the Silver Fox, Floral Club, What’s Up, Doc? and Blooded Knees. The couple’s quirky drinks are available for their 122K followers to try at home.

Credits - @beautifulbooze Instagram

Home bartender Natalie Migliarini aka Beautiful Booze Cocktails’ displays the most mouth-watering cocktails on Instagram. Her famous cocktails include Raspberry Sorbets, Blue Moon Sours, Beachy Coladas and the famous Negronis. Her straightforward video recipes are loved and religiously shared by her 153K followers.