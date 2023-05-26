Myntra onboards Shah Rukh Khan as the face of its 18th End of Reason Sale

Online shopping platform Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale, which is said to begin on June 1.

Online shopping platform Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS). As part of this collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a series of EORS-18 ad films. Myntra also added that the brand campaign will showcase King Khan's enthusiasm for helping shoppers make fashion choices during this edition of EORS.

"With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the biggest fashion carnival in the country, EORS-18, Myntra aims to tap into his larger-than-life personality as one of the biggest film stars appreciated and loved by the country," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the Myntra app will prominently feature Shah Rukh Khan, further capturing the attention of the audience.

Talking about the association, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO of Myntra, stated, "We are thrilled to have Shah Rukh as the face of EORS-18 and are confident that this collaboration will take the event to new heights of glamour, style, and excitement. SRK stands among the few iconic celebrities whose popularity knows no boundaries and transcends age groups."

Shah Rukh Khan also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "I am excited to collaborate with the incredible team at Myntra and play my part in promoting an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts across the country as they gear up for EORS-18, which is India's biggest shopping carnival."

Ahead of the EORS-18, which is scheduled to kick off on June 1, Myntra also launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to Raghu Krishnananda, CTPO, Myntra, the chatbot is expected to help users discover products using natural language.

Also Read: Myntra launches MyFashionGPT to help users discover outfits through conversations