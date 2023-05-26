English
    Myntra onboards Shah Rukh Khan as the face of its 18th End of Reason Sale
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 4:02:24 PM IST (Published)

    Online shopping platform Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale, which is said to begin on June 1.

    Online shopping platform Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the 18th edition of its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS). As part of this collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a series of EORS-18 ad films. Myntra also added that the brand campaign will showcase King Khan's enthusiasm for helping shoppers make fashion choices during this edition of EORS.

    "With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the biggest fashion carnival in the country, EORS-18, Myntra aims to tap into his larger-than-life personality as one of the biggest film stars appreciated and loved by the country," the company said in a statement.
    Additionally, the Myntra app will prominently feature Shah Rukh Khan, further capturing the attention of the audience.
