Myntra launches MyFashionGPT to help users discover outfits through conversations

Users can access MyFashionGPT on the Myntra app through 'M-Xplore,' the floating action button on the home page. Additionally, customers using the search bar on the app to discover products will also have the option to try out the 'MyFashionGPT' feature.

Myntra on Wednesday introduced its latest AI-powered feature, called MyFashionGPT. It is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and is said to help users make natural language-based queries for product discovery.

According to the platform, MyFashionGPT allows shoppers to search for specific outfit needs by typing text in a conversational manner. Depending on the nature of the query, customers will be presented with up to six ensemble options, including products from multiple categories such as top wear, bottom wear, footwear, accessories, and makeup.

For example, when a user inquires, "What can I wear for a wedding in Jaipur?" under the women's category, the feature will display a variety of results, including sarees, blouses, salwars, jhumkas, lipsticks, and footwear.

The AI-based assistant reportedly continuously refines its results based on follow-up queries posted by the user. The feature can process various fashion queries, providing results based on the response from ChatGPT.

“Developed in-house by the Myntra team, the new product discovery feature is powered by OpenAI's large language model, ChatGPT 3.5. The user search is sent to the ChatGPT model to fetch the looks for the user, creating appropriate prompts. The ChatGPT response is then processed by Myntra’s search ecosystem to show curated lists of products across multiple categories for the selected look to the user. ChatGPT's recommendations use internet-trained datasets and are based on the semantic understanding of the user's query,” Myntra said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch of MyFashionGPT, Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Myntra, said, "It is a special launch as we are arguably the first fashion, beauty, and lifestyle platform, globally, to roll out this feature to the entire customer base at this scale. In our journey to democratise fashion using technology, this latest innovation will empower our customers to express their fashion needs to Myntra in an intuitive manner and allow them to choose looks from over two million styles."

