Myntra launches MyFashionGPT to help users discover outfits through conversations

By Pihu Yadav  May 24, 2023 7:49:46 PM IST (Published)

Users can access MyFashionGPT on the Myntra app through 'M-Xplore,' the floating action button on the home page. Additionally, customers using the search bar on the app to discover products will also have the option to try out the 'MyFashionGPT' feature.

Myntra on Wednesday introduced its latest AI-powered feature, called MyFashionGPT. It is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and is said to help users make natural language-based queries for product discovery.

According to the platform, MyFashionGPT allows shoppers to search for specific outfit needs by typing text in a conversational manner. Depending on the nature of the query, customers will be presented with up to six ensemble options, including products from multiple categories such as top wear, bottom wear, footwear, accessories, and makeup.
For example, when a user inquires, "What can I wear for a wedding in Jaipur?" under the women's category, the feature will display a variety of results, including sarees, blouses, salwars, jhumkas, lipsticks, and footwear.
