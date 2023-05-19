Myntra adds adidas by Stella McCartney to luxe portfolio

The adidas by Stella McCartney collection on Myntra features over 60 options. With sleek cuts, precise lines, and superior fits, the collection caters to women seeking high-quality activewear for their fitness regimes. Myntra is the first platform in India, outside of adidas' own ecosystem, to host the highly coveted adidas by Stella McCartney collection.

Some of the highlights from the adidas by Stella McCartney collection include Truenature, Summer Prints, Icons, Badge, and Water Workout capsules, across t-shirts, crop tops, leggings, shorts, track pants, sports bras, track tops, clogs, sandals, and running shoes. The apparel range is priced between Rs 4,999 and Rs 29,999, while footwear options range from Rs 8,999 to Rs 27,999.

This exclusive collaboration brings together the worlds of fashion and sportswear, offering customers a unique and premium line of high-performance activewear, Myntra said in a statement.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra, expressed delight in being chosen as the online partner for the adidas by Stella McCartney collection in India. She emphasised that customers can now access the collection outside of adidas' channels, making this launch particularly special.

"The collection is a perfect blend of distinct style and performance, catering to the needs of women who seek high-quality activewear for their fitness regimes. We are confident that our customers will be excited to experience the collection's premium quality and unmatched design aesthetics, which perfectly align with Myntra's values of offering a unique and trend-first premium shopping experience." Pais said.

Neelendra Singh, General Manager of adidas India, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with Myntra. "Our adidas by Stella McCartney collection is unique in its design language, style and functionality. Our women consumers love it and we are committed to bring it to more and more consumers. Myntra is a strategic partner for us and we believe, through Myntra, we will be able to not only reach more consumers but also offer the right environment and shopping experience that our consumers deserve. This is the first time adidas by Stella McCartney is being presented outside our Own retail and e com website," Singh said.

The collaboration between adidas and Stella McCartney dates back to 2005. Stella McCartney, renowned English fashion designer and daughter of music legend Paul McCartney, has lent her creative vision to the collection. In line with adidas' sustainability efforts, the adidas by Stella McCartney collection utilises eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester while incorporating cutting-edge technology.

To mark the launch, Myntra has implemented comprehensive marketing initiatives, ensuring 360-degree visibility on the Myntra app. Users are informed about the collection through compelling posts and display banners, while the launch is prominently featured on various sections of the app. adidas India has also officially announced the collaboration on Myntra through its social media channels.