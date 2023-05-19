Myntra adds adidas by Stella McCartney to luxe portfolio

The adidas by Stella McCartney collection on Myntra features over 60 options. With sleek cuts, precise lines, and superior fits, the collection caters to women seeking high-quality activewear for their fitness regimes. Myntra is the first platform in India, outside of adidas' own ecosystem, to host the highly coveted adidas by Stella McCartney collection.

Indian online fashion retailer Myntra on Friday announced the addition of the adidas by Stella McCartney collection to its luxury portfolio, just ahead of its marquee fashion festival, EORS-18. Myntra is the first platform in India, outside of adidas' own ecosystem, to host the highly coveted adidas by Stella McCartney collection.

The adidas by Stella McCartney collection on Myntra features over 60 options. With sleek cuts, precise lines, and superior fits, the collection caters to women seeking high-quality activewear for their fitness regimes.

Some of the highlights from the adidas by Stella McCartney collection include Truenature, Summer Prints, Icons, Badge, and Water Workout capsules, across t-shirts, crop tops, leggings, shorts, track pants, sports bras, track tops, clogs, sandals, and running shoes. The apparel range is priced between Rs 4,999 and Rs 29,999, while footwear options range from Rs 8,999 to Rs 27,999.