The means of luxurious lifestyle experiences are around us on the land and water. However, the luxury experiential purchases at the sea are limited and may come with a greater price tag. One of such options is luxurious cruise ships that offer a world-class luxury experience with a combination of scenic beauty and the experience of being at sea. Here are the most expensive cruise ships that offer world-class services. (Image: Shutterstock) The means of luxurious lifestyle experiences are around us on the land and water. However, the luxury experiential purchases at the sea are limited and may come with a greater price tag. One of such options is luxurious cruise ships that offer a world-class luxury experience with a combination of scenic beauty and the experience of being at sea. Here are the most expensive cruise ships that offer world-class services. (Image: Shutterstock)

Allure of the Seas | ‘The Allure of the Seas’ is the most expensive cruise ship currently in operation. It is the latest cruise ship in the Oasis class of the that owns most of the active luxury cruises. It was built at a cost of around $1.4bn and it was the largest passenger ship ever constructed at the time it was launched. (Image: Shutterstock) Allure of the Seas | ‘The Allure of the Seas’ is the most expensive cruise ship currently in operation. It is the latest cruise ship in the Oasis class of the that owns most of the active luxury cruises. It was built at a cost of around $1.4bn and it was the largest passenger ship ever constructed at the time it was launched. (Image: Shutterstock)

Allure of the Seas | The cruise accommodates 6,296 guests as well as 2,384 crew members and is loaded with features such as the first-ever onboard Starbucks, a 1,380-seat theatre, a two-deck dance hall, an ice-skating rink, and 25 dining options. (Image: Shutterstock) Allure of the Seas | The cruise accommodates 6,296 guests as well as 2,384 crew members and is loaded with features such as the first-ever onboard Starbucks, a 1,380-seat theatre, a two-deck dance hall, an ice-skating rink, and 25 dining options. (Image: Shutterstock)

Symphony of the Seas | Another Royal Caribbean International cruise, the ‘Symphony of the Seas’ is the world’s largest passenger ship currently in service. It is also one of the most expensive cruise ships in the world with a cost of production of $1.35 billion. (Image: Shutterstock) Symphony of the Seas | Another Royal Caribbean International cruise, the ‘Symphony of the Seas’ is the world’s largest passenger ship currently in service. It is also one of the most expensive cruise ships in the world with a cost of production of $1.35 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

Symphony of the Seas | The luxury cruise features 22 restaurants, 24 pools, a children’s water park, ice-skating rink, a full-size basketball court, two 43-foot rock-climbing walls, and more. (Image: Shutterstock) Symphony of the Seas | The luxury cruise features 22 restaurants, 24 pools, a children’s water park, ice-skating rink, a full-size basketball court, two 43-foot rock-climbing walls, and more. (Image: Shutterstock)

MSC World Europa | ‘The MSC World Europa’ is among the few green fuel ships currently in operation. Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels, the ‘MSC World Europa’ features a breakthrough in green technologies. These unique and environmental features make the ship one of the most expensive cruise ships in the world built at a cost of $1.25 billion. The cruise accommodates up to 6,774 passengers across 2,630 cabins, including 16 suites, and is manned by 2,126 crew members. (Image: Shutterstock) MSC World Europa | ‘The MSC World Europa’ is among the few green fuel ships currently in operation. Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels, the ‘MSC World Europa’ features a breakthrough in green technologies. These unique and environmental features make the ship one of the most expensive cruise ships in the world built at a cost of $1.25 billion. The cruise accommodates up to 6,774 passengers across 2,630 cabins, including 16 suites, and is manned by 2,126 crew members. (Image: Shutterstock)

MSC World Europa | ‘The MSC World Europa’ has an adults-only ‘Zen district’ and a separate ‘family district’ that houses house 10 facilities for kids and the ’largest kids’ club with areas developed in collaboration with toy giants LEGO and Chicco. The ship has seven swimming pools and 13 whirlpools. The central interior promenade has a LED Dome that lights up the sky and the World Galleria on the ship has complete entertainment options, shops, and bars. (Image: MSC Cruises) MSC World Europa | ‘The MSC World Europa’ has an adults-only ‘Zen district’ and a separate ‘family district’ that houses house 10 facilities for kids and the ’largest kids’ club with areas developed in collaboration with toy giants LEGO and Chicco. The ship has seven swimming pools and 13 whirlpools. The central interior promenade has a LED Dome that lights up the sky and the World Galleria on the ship has complete entertainment options, shops, and bars. (Image: MSC Cruises)

Norwegian Epic | The Norwegian Cruise Lines’ (NCL) ‘Norwegian Epic’ truly represents the ‘freestyle cruising’ concept. NCL spent approximately $1.2bn on the ‘Norwegian Epic’ which accommodates 4,100 passengers served by 1,753 crew members. (Image: Reuters) Norwegian Epic | The Norwegian Cruise Lines’ (NCL) ‘Norwegian Epic’ truly represents the ‘freestyle cruising’ concept. NCL spent approximately $1.2bn on the ‘Norwegian Epic’ which accommodates 4,100 passengers served by 1,753 crew members. (Image: Reuters)

Norwegian Epic | The Norwegian Epic sails to destinations in the Caribbean and Europe and offers more than 20 dining options, studio rooms for solo travelers, and world-class live entertainment, fitness and sports facilities, aqua park, pools, and hot tubs. (Image: Reuters) Norwegian Epic | The Norwegian Epic sails to destinations in the Caribbean and Europe and offers more than 20 dining options, studio rooms for solo travelers, and world-class live entertainment, fitness and sports facilities, aqua park, pools, and hot tubs. (Image: Reuters)

AIDAnova | One of the AIDA Cruises’ first excellence-class ships, the ‘AIDAnova’, is reportedly the fifth-biggest passenger vessel in the world. The cost of the production of the luxury vessel is a reported $1.1 billion. The ‘AIDAnova’ also uses the Green Cruising concept and is the world’s first cruise ship that can be powered at sea and at port by liquefied natural gas (LNG). (Image: Shutterstock) AIDAnova | One of the AIDA Cruises’ first excellence-class ships, the ‘AIDAnova’, is reportedly the fifth-biggest passenger vessel in the world. The cost of the production of the luxury vessel is a reported $1.1 billion. The ‘AIDAnova’ also uses the Green Cruising concept and is the world’s first cruise ship that can be powered at sea and at port by liquefied natural gas (LNG). (Image: Shutterstock)