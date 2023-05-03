English
From Kerala to New York: Sustainable carpet by Indian brand steals the show at Met Gala 2023

By News18.com  May 3, 2023

The state-of-art carpet may be used for just a single day, but Sivan shares that the carpet is completely biodegradable and sustainable. Made from Sisal fibre, which is derived from the Agave plant, the fibre is 120 cm long, sturdy and is used to make floor coverings, wall coverings and high-end carpets.

Met Gala 2023: It was a big and proud moment for India and Kerala-based high fashion, luxury brand Neytt by Extraweave on May 1. The brand made history for the second time in a row when it created the iconic carpet for the biggest night in fashion, the MET Gala 2023.

Last year, when the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute decided to shift from the traditional red carpet and moved on to a sustainable one, they chose to connect with Neytt by Extraweave, a company based in Alleppey in Kerala.
Little did they know that they would be manufacturing it this year too.
