Media mogul Rupert Murdoch sent 11-word email to end marriage with 4th wife Jerry Hall

The end of the six-year marriage marked the fourth for the 92-year-old billionaire, but it was Hall's first marriage after being in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger.

Rupert Murdoch's brutal end to his marriage with fourth wife Jerry Hall has recently made headlines, as it has been claimed that he ended their union with a callous 11-word email. According to reports, Murdoch sent the email to Hall when she was waiting to meet him at their home in Oxfordshire, informing her that he had decided to call an end to their marriage. The media mogul cited having much to do as the reason for his decision, and added that his New York lawyer would be contacting hers immediately.

"Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch, 92, reportedly wrote to his ex-wife. He added a footnote: "We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do. My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately”.

Friends of Hall have claimed that she was blindsided by the split, as the couple had never fought, and that Hall had cared for Murdoch through several illnesses. Despite this, the model was allegedly given just 30 days to move out of the couple's mansion in Bel Air, California, and security guards were said to have watched as she packed her belongings with the help of her children.

The end of the six-year marriage marked the fourth for the 92-year-old billionaire, but it was Hall's first marriage after being in a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger. The divorce was finalized in August 2022, after which Hall was stopped from giving story ideas to writers of the hit show “Succession”, which is loosely based on the Murdoch family, The Mirror reported.

Murdoch and Hall wed in March of 2016 in central London, and the billionaire marked the occasion by announcing on Twitter that he would stop posting on the platform, calling himself "the luckiest and happiest man in the world." However, the marriage ended unexpectedly, and Hall was reportedly left devastated by the sudden divorce.

Murdoch is worth £14.5 billion and has six children, but none with Hall. She has four children with Mick Jagger.

Last month, Murdoch announced that he was engaged to be married again, less than a year after the divorce. However, reports now suggest that the wedding is off. Murdoch owns several major newspapers, including The Sun and The Times in the UK, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal in the United States, and papers in his native Australia.