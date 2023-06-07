Coming from a Bangladeshi immigrant family in Australia, Kishwar Chowdhury’s Masterchef Australia journey started with a traditional Bengali fish dish and ended at the finale with another one. CNBC-TV18 caught up with the thoughtful chef in Mumbai where she was curating a dinner menu at Taj Palace.

Kishwar Chowdhury’s food journey started when she was quite young. Coming from a Bangladeshi immigrant family in Australia, she learnt how to cook traditional dishes from her culture, with her mother and grandmother watching over her, correcting every move.

Kishwar’s Masterchef Australia journey started with a traditional Bengali fish dish and ended at the finale with another one as well. During her audition round, the judge, late Jock Zonfrillo, told her, “That is one of the most delicious things that I have eaten this year!” Judge Andy Allen followed up with, “Where have you been? Like seriously!” To which Chowdhury teared up and said, “Just at home.”

Chowdhury, who then went on to make it to the finale, was here in Mumbai on June 5, as part of the Western Australia Day celebrations. The Western Australian government was hosting its 'Invest and Trade WA networking Karyakram' event at Taj Palace, Mumbai and Chowdhury was curating the menu for the networking dinner. She does a lot of that now.

From cooking, “just at home,” Chowdhury now travels the world, developing menus for various events, working in collaboration with kitchens from some of the best hotels in the world. “This is a really big change. I came into this quite late into my life. I am really driven by it, I really enjoy it. I think it’s really important for people like us to be here and to do this,” she said.

It was her son who egged on Chowdhury to join Masterchef Australia. “It was 2020, in the middle of COVID, the world had sort of just stopped. People were doing a lot more of what they loved. And for me, I was living on a farm. I just went back to basics — cooking. I was just really enjoying the time. We used to spend a lot of time together, watch Masterchef every day. One day, my son was like you should really apply for Masterchef!”

Her son was the one who actually opened up the applications and just clicked send on her behalf. Initially, Chowdhury thought she was going just for a weekend or the first few days, as part of the audition round. “And then I ended up being there for seven months. I never left. I went all the way up to the finale,” she said.

Chowdhury got into Masterchef Australia wanting to get into food writing. She wanted to write about Bangladeshi food and flavours, but when she reached the top 10-top 8 stage in the competition, she realised she wanted to be a chef.

In November 2021, Chowdhury had given a virtual TED talk on the ‘Recipe of a Beautiful Mind,’ which included three ingredients – commitment, willingness to learn and not holding on to prejudice.

Chowdhury mentioned how important it is to have an open attitude to learning. “If in any profession, you go, ‘I do it this way and there is nothing that I can learn,’ there is no growth,” she said.

Chowdhury had designed a fine menu that included dishes like avocado pani puri with crumbled feta, ragi kulcha, Western Australian truffle brie mousseline, Aussie lamb pie with WA smokey ‘q chutney,’ prawn chive hargrow, among others, and a splendid dessert garden, which she famously recreates every time she works on a menu.

“I think that willingness to learn also means that a team like here in Taj, opening their kitchen up to me, with the attitude of ‘what is this Masterchef bringing from Australia.’ But it is also me saying while I am here, what is it that I am going to learn and experience from being here. So I think no matter where you are, how big you are. You could be an executive chef, you could be doing something like this, and someone will always teach you something. And staying open to that is so important,” she said.

Developing the menus requires a lot of coordination, a lot of planning, over months. “I really think of seasonality. It’s a funny thing. So I am in Australia designing dishes that has to be eaten in the middle of summer in Mumbai. So in my head, I am like, ‘what would you want to eat in the heat?’,” she said, adding that as chefs, they have to plan menus at least three months in advance. They have to think of what is in season, what is the weather like, what are the people going to enjoy.

“And when we come, we have 72 hours to execute the menus. At that time, you just adjust to ensure that the food you are sending out is authentic to the menu and delicious,” she said.

Asked if there are certain things about cooking she finds daunting, she said, “Oh there are always one or two things.” She gives an example of a dish that is made every Eid in her home – dahi pora. It is like dahi vada or dahi bhalla. “It’s really technical. Like if you don’t soak the lentils long enough, if you grind it too much, etc… I think it is a very personal story. But I do always go into it wondering how it’s going to be, is it going to be a big fail or is it going to be a total success,” she said.

And on that note, the ‘masterchef’ also had something to say about taking a leap of faith.