Coming from a Bangladeshi immigrant family in Australia, Kishwar Chowdhury’s Masterchef Australia journey started with a traditional Bengali fish dish and ended at the finale with another one. CNBC-TV18 caught up with the thoughtful chef in Mumbai where she was curating a dinner menu at Taj Palace.

Kishwar Chowdhury’s food journey started when she was quite young. Coming from a Bangladeshi immigrant family in Australia, she learnt how to cook traditional dishes from her culture, with her mother and grandmother watching over her, correcting every move.

Kishwar’s Masterchef Australia journey started with a traditional Bengali fish dish and ended at the finale with another one as well. During her audition round, the judge, late Jock Zonfrillo, told her, “That is one of the most delicious things that I have eaten this year!” Judge Andy Allen followed up with, “Where have you been? Like seriously!” To which Chowdhury teared up and said, “Just at home.”