Mary Beard: Power is the knowledge that when you speak, someone will listen

In this exclusive interview, Britain’s celebrity classicist discusses how she manages to stay relevant, pique interest in Roman history, and keep ancient stories relevant in an age of dwindling attention spans.

She has been called many things and sits on a large mountain of laurels, but Mary Beard, the silver-haired British scholar of ancient Rome and a no-holds-barred feminist, is widely credited for making classics mainstream, the important interesting, and breathing new life into the forgotten.

At 68 years old, the revered professor and television personality, who had been teaching classics at Cambridge for 40 years, has now taken compulsory retirement to focus on making the old world more accessible and useful in an era of hyperattention-deficit. In shining a constant spotlight on Rome’s rich, complex, and glorious past and using it to make sense of the global present, she reminds me a lot of the celebrated Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik who uses Indian mythology and folklore to provide solutions for modern living.

A prolific writer, Beard is one of the few eclectic invitees to the second edition of the ongoing JLF Soneva Fushi. She will be discussing her two books, Women & Power: A Manifesto (2017), and Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern (2021) at the 10-day festival being held from May 12 to 21 on the Maldives’ pristine Kunfunadhoo Island.

Here, in her characteristic brief and pithy style, she talks about her secret sauce to making classics fun, why it is crucial to look back, online trolling, her being called “too ugly for television”, why she decided to come out with her story of rape years after the incident, and more.

Q. What does it mean to be Britain’s most popular classicist?

A. I think it depends on what you mean by ‘most popular’. Classics in Britain is a collaborative enterprise. People contribute in different ways, but everyone is committed to having a big role for classics in the culture of the future.

Q. How difficult has it been for you to stay accessible, authentic, and relevant?

A. That is always difficult. But it helps if you remember that you are talking to intelligent people and you shouldn’t talk down to them.

Q. One established practice in literary journalism that you despise?

A. Writing a clever but nasty review to show how clever you are.

Q. In a dizzyingly changing world, do you think studying classics has become more important than ever?

A. Yes. It doesn’t offer simple answers, but it does help us think about ourselves differently.

Q. How do you deal with all the misogyny and hate on the internet?

A. I try to think about the sad individuals, with no life, who produce most of it.

Q. What compelled you to share your story of rape?

A. The simple fact that I felt able to. Many women are utterly traumatised by rape (understandably). I wanted to say you can live through it and talk about it.

Q. What, according to you, is the one most misunderstood aspect of rape?

A. That is hard. But I think that it is important to concentrate not only on how to punish the perpetrators but also on how to stop it from happening.

Q. You have been attacked for not caring much about how you look on camera. What do you have to say about the oppressive compulsion for women to look a certain way?

A. I think everyone cares about how they look. I was trying to say that you don’t have to look that certain way. It wasn’t about not caring!

Q. What, is power?

A. The knowledge that when you speak, someone will listen.

Q. How can more older women reclaim public spaces and stages?

A. I think we have to shout louder and be as smart and funny as we are. I am not sure that will work though.