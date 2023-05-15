Mary Beard: Power is the knowledge that when you speak, someone will listen

English
homelifestyle NewsMary Beard: Power is the knowledge that when you speak, someone will listen

By Sneha Bengani  May 15, 2023 7:20:52 PM IST (Published)

In this exclusive interview, Britain’s celebrity classicist discusses how she manages to stay relevant, pique interest in Roman history, and keep ancient stories relevant in an age of dwindling attention spans.

She has been called many things and sits on a large mountain of laurels, but Mary Beard, the silver-haired British scholar of ancient Rome and a no-holds-barred feminist, is widely credited for making classics mainstream, the important interesting, and breathing new life into the forgotten.

At 68 years old, the revered professor and television personality, who had been teaching classics at Cambridge for 40 years, has now taken compulsory retirement to focus on making the old world more accessible and useful in an era of hyperattention-deficit. In shining a constant spotlight on Rome’s rich, complex, and glorious past and using it to make sense of the global present, she reminds me a lot of the celebrated Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik who uses Indian mythology and folklore to provide solutions for modern living.
A prolific writer, Beard is one of the few eclectic invitees to the second edition of the ongoing JLF Soneva Fushi. She will be discussing her two books, Women & Power: A Manifesto (2017), and Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern (2021) at the 10-day festival being held from May 12 to 21 on the Maldives’ pristine Kunfunadhoo Island.
