Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th day of the waxing moon period in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar on the birth of the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, Lord Mahavir. This day holds great significance for the Jain community.

Lord Mahavir, known as Vardhaman in his childhood, was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. His birth year is still disputed between two sects of Jain, Swetambar and Digambar. According to the Swetambar sect, Mahavir was born in 615 BC whereas Digambar sect believe that he was born in 599 BC.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date and Time

This year Lord Mahavir’s 2621st birth anniversary will be celebrated on April 4. The 13th day of the waxing moon period will start at 6:24 AM on April 3 and will end at 8:05 AM on April 4.

Mahavir Jayanti: Significance

Jains follow Lord Mahavir and believe in his teachings of non-violence and peace. Mahavir renounced his throne and other material assets at the age of 30 and lived as an ascetic for years. He advocated non-violence and treated all living beings with the utmost regard. He also demonstrated exemplary control over his senses because of which he was given the title of Mahavir.

Mahavir attended nirvana at the age of 72.

Lord Mahavir taught people to renounce earthly pleasure and search for salvation. He preached five vows: non-violence, truthfulness, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment.

Jains follow a disciplined regimen and observe fast on Mahavir Jayanti. They also serve the needy with food and clothes.

In several Jain temples, monks preach Mahavir’s path of virtue on this day. This day is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.