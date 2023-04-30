Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

Maharashtra Day commemorates the establishment of the state and is celebrated every year on May 1. The day holds great importance for the people of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960. Maharashtra was established following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act which also led to the creation of Gujarat.

Before the Act came to force, there was one unified state of Bombay which was home to the people speaking four major languages, Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. In 1960, the erstwhile Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtra was carved out by bringing the areas with the majority Marathi-speaking population together.

Maharashtra Day is celebrated across the state by both government agencies and different private organisations as well as individuals. Cultural events and processions have remained an integral part of the celebrations of the day.

The day holds great importance for the people of Maharashtra and the celebration of the day won’t be complete without sharing wishes and messages with their friends and loved ones.

Here are some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones this Maharashtra Day.

Be proud to be a Maharashtrian. The state collaborates with other states to help India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

The Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. So, let’s celebrate this day with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Warmest greetings to the people of Maharashtra. May this state progress with new innovations in the coming years. Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2023.

Let us all take a minute to reflect on our state's rich past and golden heritage. We hope Maharashtra continues to keep making progress like this always. Happy Maharashtra Day.

We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Day 2023.

Let us always remember the rich heritage of Maharashtra and take pride in calling yourself Maharashtrian. Warm wishes on Maharashtra Day to all.

Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Long Live Maharashtra

We are proud to be Maharashtrian. We are proud of the Marathi language. We cherish our culture and our allegiance is to the soil. Happy Maharashtra Day!