Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 30, 2023 8:07:07 AM IST (Published)

Maharashtra Day commemorates the establishment of the state and is celebrated every year on May 1. The day holds great importance for the people of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960. Maharashtra was established following the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act which also led to the creation of Gujarat.

Before the Act came to force, there was one unified state of Bombay which was home to the people speaking four major languages, Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. In 1960, the erstwhile Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtra was carved out by bringing the areas with the majority Marathi-speaking population together.
Maharashtra Day is celebrated across the state by both government agencies and different private organisations as well as individuals. Cultural events and processions have remained an integral part of the celebrations of the day.
