Luke Coutinho on the transformative power of small, daily wins

In this exclusive interview, popular nutrition and lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho discusses his new book 'Small Wins Every Day' and actionable tips to beat brain fog, low energy levels, and break out of a sedentary lifestyle.

Small Wins Every Day, the new book by Luke Coutinho, holistic nutrition and integrative and lifestyle expert, offers digestible, doable, bite-sized mantras to help you better survive the travesty that is modern living.

A lot of its wisdom is well known to the point of feeling banal—the power of anulom vilom, sunshine, music, feeling your feelings, doing nothing, laughter, affirmations, visualization, writing to the universe, moving, chewing properly, having a good cry every once in a while, and a pre-bedtime routine that involves absolute gadget detox. But aren’t health truisms trite for a reason? They are simple philosophies that work like magic and hence every person trying to live a wholesome, mindful life swears by them.

However, there is a lot more to Small Wins Every Day. Coutinho also shares little-known exercises such as BRG, one-minute meditation, moon breathing, three finger gratitude routine, and mindful showers. Through the book, he hopes to help you declutter your routine so you can fill it with intentional practices that will allow you to live better, and fuller. The biggest gap that exists today is not lack of knowledge but the confusion caused by surplus knowledge, he says.

In this exclusive interview, he discusses the book and gives actionable tips to beat brain fog and low energy levels, and break out of a sedentary lifestyle.

1) Is it actually possible to rewire one’s brain for success?

Absolutely. Success isn’t solely defined by reaching the end goal; it encompasses every little victory accomplished along the way. This is precisely the message conveyed in my book Small Wins Every Day. Oftentimes, we set ambitious goals that sound fantastic, but our motivation to achieve them fizzles out prematurely because they appear overwhelming, requiring significant time, patience, and effort.

However, if we break down these larger goals into smaller, actionable steps, suddenly they become more attainable. When we achieve these smaller steps, it triggers a surge of dopamine, the reward molecule, which further fuels us to pursue more victories. By focusing on small wins, we maintain motivation throughout the journey toward our goals. It's crucial to celebrate and appreciate these incremental successes as they contribute to overall success and personal growth.

2) What do you think is the reason behind such a steep rise in the popularity of self-help books?

The rise in issues that these self-help books address. These books have become a valuable source of guidance and support, addressing specific concerns and offering practical solutions. Authors are driven to write and share their insights as a response to the ongoing need for assistance in navigating various aspects of personal and professional life. With an increasing demand for accessible and empowering resources, self-help books have become a go-to tool for individuals seeking personal growth, empowerment, and fulfillment.

3) What got you to write this book?

The incredible impact it had on thousands of our patients when we introduced it in their coaching. By breaking their larger goals into smaller, achievable tasks like taking 10,000 steps a day, learning one asana a day, practicing mindful eating, doing 10 jumping jacks instead of lengthy workouts, or taking one mindful breath every hour, we witnessed how effortlessly our patients were able to accomplish them. These small wins gradually led to bigger victories, such as improved emotional well-being, increased muscle strength, reduced fatigue, enhanced immunity, and better sleep.

Inspired by the power of these small wins and the success we witnessed, I decided to kickstart 2022 by encouraging my followers and well-wishers on social media to focus on achieving one win each day. We started each day with a clear focus on accomplishing one small victory. By the end of the year, together, we celebrated a collective total of 365 wins! It was absolutely incredible. We celebrated and cheered everyone, acknowledging them as winners because that's exactly what they were.

You can win, and everyone has the potential to be a winner. This wonderful experience sparked the idea of writing this book, capturing the essence of these small wins and the profound impact they can have on our lives.

) The ability to switch off after a long day is eluding more and more of us today, making it difficult to fall asleep. What actionable ways would you suggest to effectively overcome this?

● Establish a bedtime routine to facilitate disconnection from the chaos of the day and prepare for restful sleep. Your routine can include soothing rituals such as taking a warm shower, engaging in prayer, setting intentions for the next day, reading, connecting intimately with your loved ones, practicing meditation, or visualising positive outcomes.

● Incorporate practices that quiet your mind, such as listening to calming music, journaling, expressing gratitude through prayer, or engaging in meditation. These activities declutter your thoughts and help you detach from external distractions.

● Transform your bedroom into a no-phone or gadget-free zone by switching off your electronic devices. By being unavailable to the world during your sleep time, you minimise the interruptions caused by notifications and reduce the temptation to check your phone.

● Establish healthy boundaries for both yourself and others. Clearly define limits to ensure you prioritise your well-being and protect your sleep routine.

● Lastly, cultivate a significant amount of self-discipline, as it is essential for achieving any goal. With self-discipline, you can adhere to your bedtime routine and make the necessary choices to support a restorative sleep experience.

5) How important is it to have an accountability buddy?

Accountability can be a powerful tool in achieving our goals. When we feel responsible to someone else for not exercising or maintaining a healthy diet, we tend to stay committed to our objectives. Declaring our goals and involving others in our journey can provide valuable support. It's inspiring to witness individuals tagging their friends, family, kids, partners, and mentors when I share my weekly challenges. The sense of collective accountability is truly amazing.

6) In the book, you mention the benefits of avoiding sugar for three days. Can you suggest any replacements for those starting out?

You have the option to enjoy natural sugars by consuming fruits, raw honey, jaggery, raisins, figs, and dates. It's best to steer clear of products that contain agave nectar, barley malt, dextrose, rice syrup, isomalt, or high fructose corn syrup, as these are hidden sources of sugar. Sugar can be quite deceptive, as food companies often use various names to create confusion and make consumers believe that a product contains less or no sugar. It's also advisable to avoid artificial sweeteners. By being mindful of these choices, you can make more informed decisions about your sugar intake and opt for healthier alternatives.

7) How to best beat brain fog?

Sleep and gut health. If either of these aspects is compromised, you may experience brain fog and difficulty focusing. Prioritise getting adequate and quality sleep, as it serves as the foundation for brain rejuvenation. During sleep, a cleaning mechanism takes place, clearing out toxins and supporting optimal brain function.

Additionally, pay attention to your gut health, as it acts as your second brain. Make necessary adjustments to your nutrition and habits that impact your gut. A healthy gut is essential for optimal cognitive and brain health. When your gut feels good, you are more likely to maintain cognitive sharpness and overall brain function.

8) Any tips for those struggling with low energy levels despite consuming a healthy diet?

Addressing low energy levels goes beyond relying on multivitamins, excessive coffee consumption, or sugar intake. It’s crucial to identify and address the underlying causes for true healing and recovery to occur.

● Consider assessing your gut health, as it’s not just about what you eat, but also how effectively you digest and break down nutrients. Even if you consume protein-rich foods, insufficient stomach acids, and an imbalanced gut microbiome can hinder proper digestion and assimilation.

● Evaluate your sugar intake. Stimulants like sugar and caffeine may provide a temporary energy boost, but they often lead to subsequent crashes, leaving you feeling drained and lethargic.

● Ensure you’re getting adequate sleep. Insufficient rest can significantly affect your energy levels the next day. Relying on caffeine alone cannot compensate for the negative effects of sleep deprivation. Your body requires recovery, rest, and restoration, so prioritize quality sleep.

● Pay attention to your breathing patterns. Shallow breathing and inadequate oxygen supply can contribute to drowsiness. Incorporating proper breathing exercises and pranayama techniques can help if you feel your breathing is compromised. Oxygen serves as the raw material for ATP synthesis, providing energy to your cells.

● Consider the health of your mitochondria, the cellular powerhouses. Various factors such as oxidative stress, viral infections, excessive alcohol consumption, nutritional deficiencies, or toxin exposure can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction.

9) What five small goals would you suggest for someone with a sedentary lifestyle who may not have the time, energy, or motivation to walk 10,000 steps every day?

● Incorporate gentle walks into your daily routine, lasting just five minutes after each meal - breakfast, lunch, and dinner. To make it more convenient, align your walks with phone calls, so you can walk while you talk.

● Whenever you have breaks between meetings, work, or tasks, take a moment to stand up and give yourself a break.

● Engage in simple activities like stretching, touching your toes, or performing a couple of asanas. These types of movements are known as NEAT (non-exercise activity-induced thermogenesis).

● Consider learning and practicing surya namaskars (sun salutations). Even completing 2-3 rounds can significantly improve blood circulation to your extremities.

● If reaching 10,000 steps seems challenging, start with a smaller goal, such as 5,000 or 4,000 steps. Gradually increase your step count by 100 steps each week. Breaking it down into smaller milestones makes it more achievable.