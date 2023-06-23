CNBC TV18
Luke Coutinho on the transformative power of small, daily wins

Luke Coutinho on the transformative power of small, daily wins

By Sneha Bengani  Jun 23, 2023 7:49:29 PM IST (Published)

In this exclusive interview, popular nutrition and lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho discusses his new book ‘Small Wins Every Day’ and actionable tips to beat brain fog, low energy levels, and break out of a sedentary lifestyle.

Small Wins Every Day, the new book by Luke Coutinho, holistic nutrition and integrative and lifestyle expert, offers digestible, doable, bite-sized mantras to help you better survive the travesty that is modern living.

A lot of its wisdom is well known to the point of feeling banal—the power of anulom vilom, sunshine, music, feeling your feelings, doing nothing, laughter, affirmations, visualization, writing to the universe, moving, chewing properly, having a good cry every once in a while, and a pre-bedtime routine that involves absolute gadget detox. But aren’t health truisms trite for a reason? They are simple philosophies that work like magic and hence every person trying to live a wholesome, mindful life swears by them.
However, there is a lot more to Small Wins Every Day. Coutinho also shares little-known exercises such as BRG, one-minute meditation, moon breathing, three finger gratitude routine, and mindful showers. Through the book, he hopes to help you declutter your routine so you can fill it with intentional practices that will allow you to live better, and fuller. The biggest gap that exists today is not lack of knowledge but the confusion caused by surplus knowledge, he says.
X