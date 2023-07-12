A saree for Rs 9-21 lakhs… that’s how Lucknow rolls

Available at Ada Fashion Store in Hazratganj, this saree is a blend of chiffon and chikankari fabric, adorned with sparkling crystals.
Lucknow, known for its Nawabi style, is buzzing with the latest trend of expensive sarees. One particular saree priced at a whopping nine lakh rupees has become the talk of the town. Available at Ada Fashion Store in Hazratganj, this saree is a blend of chiffon and chikankari fabric, adorned with sparkling crystals.
Meticulously crafted by skilled artisans over a span of more than a year, this lightweight saree boasts intricate embroidery and lacks a border, enhancing the wearer's natural beauty. In fact, it has already been booked, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating their turn to don this exquisite garment.
Hyder Ali Khan, the owner of Ada Fashion Store, reveals that they regularly produce these high-end sarees to cater to the growing demand. They have plans to introduce an even more extravagant saree in October, with an expected price exceeding the current range of nine to twenty-one lakh rupees. He assures that the nine lakh rupee saree, which has already been reserved, is a sight to behold.
To put the price tag into perspective, it matches the cost of luxury cars such as the Renault Triber, Mahindra Thar, and Jeep Avenger. Alternatively, one could embark on a luxurious vacation to countries like Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore with the same budget, indulging in exquisite experiences and creating lasting memories.
Interestingly, the cost of this saree is equivalent to the entire budget of many middle-class weddings. With nine lakh rupees, families can organise elaborate marriage functions, fulfilling their dreams of celebrating this special occasion in style.
Moreover, individuals can splurge on coveted items like iPhones, designer clothing, precious gold jewelry, and even luxurious furniture, televisions, footwear, motorcycles, and rings.
