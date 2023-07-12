CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homelifestyle NewsA saree for Rs 9 21 lakhs… that’s how Lucknow rolls

A saree for Rs 9-21 lakhs… that’s how Lucknow rolls

A saree for Rs 9-21 lakhs… that’s how Lucknow rolls
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 12:30:54 AM IST (Published)

Available at Ada Fashion Store in Hazratganj, this saree is a blend of chiffon and chikankari fabric, adorned with sparkling crystals.


Lucknow, known for its Nawabi style, is buzzing with the latest trend of expensive sarees. One particular saree priced at a whopping nine lakh rupees has become the talk of the town. Available at Ada Fashion Store in Hazratganj, this saree is a blend of chiffon and chikankari fabric, adorned with sparkling crystals.
Meticulously crafted by skilled artisans over a span of more than a year, this lightweight saree boasts intricate embroidery and lacks a border, enhancing the wearer's natural beauty. In fact, it has already been booked, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating their turn to don this exquisite garment.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X