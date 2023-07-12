A saree for Rs 9-21 lakhs… that’s how Lucknow rolls

Available at Ada Fashion Store in Hazratganj, this saree is a blend of chiffon and chikankari fabric, adorned with sparkling crystals.

Lucknow, known for its Nawabi style, is buzzing with the latest trend of expensive sarees. One particular saree priced at a whopping nine lakh rupees has become the talk of the town. Available at Ada Fashion Store in Hazratganj, this saree is a blend of chiffon and chikankari fabric, adorned with sparkling crystals.

Meticulously crafted by skilled artisans over a span of more than a year, this lightweight saree boasts intricate embroidery and lacks a border, enhancing the wearer's natural beauty. In fact, it has already been booked, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating their turn to don this exquisite garment.