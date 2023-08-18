Lollapalooza returns to Mumbai: 2-day music festival to be held in January 2024, check dates, ticket details

Hold onto your hats, music lovers! Lollapalooza is gearing up to make its triumphant return to India after blowing us all away in its debut year. The dynamic partnership between BookMyShow Live, C3 Presents, and the visionary Perry Farrell is bringing back the iconic music festival for round two in 2024.

Circle the dates on your calendar because Lollapalooza 2024 is locked and loaded for January 27 and 28. The spectacular Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai is once again the chosen stage for the explosive event, promising a musical spectacle that will shake the city's foundations.

The buzz is real – they promise four stages, over 20 hours of live music, and a lineup that's not revealed yet, but bound to leave your jaw on the floor. Last year's event was all about smashing genre boundaries, and Lollapalooza 2024 is geared up to do it all over again, showcasing a mix of global sensations and local gems that will keep you grooving non-stop.

So, here's the lowdown on snagging your tickets. If you're a RuPay credit card holder, consider yourself lucky - you get first dibs on August 23. And if you were part of the action last year, you're in for a treat too. The #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars get a special shot at tickets starting August 25.

For all the other eager beavers, the wait ends on August 27, 2023 as General ticket sales open on that day.

With memories of last year's mind-blowing debut still fresh, the return of Lollapalooza is sending ripples of excitement through the music scene. It's more than just a festival; it's a culture reset, a rendezvous of beats and rhythms, and a celebration that's as diverse as it is united.

So, mark your territory in front of the stage and brace yourselves for a music-packed 2024 as Lollapalooza returns to make our hearts race and feet move.