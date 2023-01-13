Lil Flea returns to Mumbai: Check date, time, ticket prices and how to buy

The Lil Flea will feature some of the best home-grown brands to buy stuff from. There will be 50+ delicious food brands, delicious food brands and artisanal bakers as well. The event will also feature some of the country’s best indie bands. There will be three Live Bands every evening.

Mumbai’s happiest flea market, The Lil Flea, is returning to the Jio World Garden, BKC after a gap of almost three years. The Lil Flea is one of the most exciting events and people look forward to it each year to shop, eat good food, and listen to some amazing music.

When:

January 13 to 15 and January 20 to 22

Where: Jio World Gardens, BKC.

Where to book tickets?

You can book your tickets from the official portal of PaytmInsider.

Cost of Tickets

The tickets start from Rs 449 onwards.

What’s there at The Lil Flea?

The Lil Flea will feature some of the best home-grown brands to buy stuff from. There will be 50+ delicious food brands, delicious food brands and artisanal bakers as well.

The event will also feature some of the country’s best indie bands. There will be three Live Bands every evening.

There will also be a collection of the best micro-breweries, Gin Bars, new-age Indian liquors, a choice of wines and whiskeys and festival cocktails at the event.

A new addition to The Lil Flea will be the collectives that attempt to bring carefully curated cohesive spaces with an assortment of studio potters, artisans, conscious living products, artists, zine makers, and health and beauty products.

People can also enjoy movies under the stars at the Lil Flea. All that is needed are some wireless headphones, popcorn, and friends. Movies are free, but people need to pre-register as there are limited spaces per show.