How My Brother Nikhil and Aligarh changed the lens for LGBTQIA+ representation in Bollywood

There is a scene in Hansal Mehta’s 2016 film Aligarh in which a young journalist Deepu Sebastian, played by a disarmingly elfin Rajkummar Rao, asks Manoj Bajpayee’s Professor RS Siras about his paramour. “Was he your lover?” Deepu questions him as the two sail through the river Ganga in Aligarh on a hand-rowed boat.

Irritated, Siras replies, “Why do you guys get stuck on words? Try to understand love sometimes too. It’s a beautiful word. You are making it sound like a dirty word. I have a problem with this.”

Washed in white, it’s a quiet scene that’s both pristine and pivotal. For it is in this scene that Siras’s backstory is finally revealed to us. Mehta chooses this rare, unguarded moment between the freshly-anointed journalist and the sexagenarian professor to let us into Siras’s opacity.

Though Aligarh shows a few intimate scenes from the fateful night of February 8, 2010, when two men forcefully break into Siras’s apartment and film him having consensual sex with a local rickshaw puller, the film’s idea of a lonely 64-year-old homosexual man trying to find companionship is largely poetic, romantic. Aligarh reminded me a lot of My Brother Nikhil—another landmark film based on the life of Dominic D’Souza, a Goan swimmer who was the state’s patient zero (the first documented case) for HIV. Starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, it documents his life from 1986 to 1994, a time when there was little awareness about the virus and its spread. It marked the directorial debut of Onir, one of the few out-and-proud gay filmmakers in the Hindi movie-making business.

Through Nikhil, the 2005 film shows how he, who was once a local hero, crumbles under familial, professional, and social ostracisation and shame after he contracts HIV. Despite the story of a real person, the film has the mandatory disclaimer in the beginning declaring it a work of fiction, thus reducing lived struggles and sufferings to a figment of an imagination overrun.

Aligarh’s case isn’t too different either. Although Mehta uses the real names of professor RS Siras and several others, stages the story in and around the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) where Siras taught Marathi, and closely follows his misadventures in the last few months of his life, this film opens with a disclaimer too. It says no identification with actual persons, institutions, and places should be inferred. What a travesty.

Had Onir or Mehta not started their films with these all-too-important disclaimers, they’d have never been able to release them. As a recourse, Onir shot My Brother Nikhil as a documentary, giving it the urgency, the poignancy it merits. His film’s disclaimer may say whatever, he made sure he told people it was based on a real story when he was promoting it around its release. He does it even today. In his new memoir, I Am Onir and I Am Gay, he writes in detail how difficult it was for him to find financiers and distributing partners to make and release My Brother Nikhil. This was when the film does not have any scene that could potentially make you uncomfortable. No holding hands, no peck on the cheek, not even a coming-out scene. In fact, the film does not even reveal how Nikhil got HIV.

Onir was aware that his debut release may have to deal with stigma, much like the man whose story it was telling did. Therefore, he packaged it as a family film, and told it as an emotional brother-sister story with homosexuality and HIV awareness at its core. And yet, no one went to watch My Brother Nikhil. Unsurprisingly, Aligarh under-performed at the box office too.

I couldn’t help but notice another eerie commonality between the two films. Despite coveted wins, both their protagonists die tragic, premature deaths. Though the sports authority asks him to leave and offices refuse to hire him, Nikhil finds gainful employment in music and activism in his last days. He even finds his way back home, now reconciled with his parents who had shunned him after finding out about his sexual preference and HIV.

As for Professor Siras, he wins the case against AMU that sacked him on moral grounds after his sex video got public, forcing the management to reinstate him as the head of the Department of Classical Modern Indian Languages. However, Siras was found dead in mysterious circumstances a day before the court’s order reached the university.

It is because films like My Brother Nikhil and Aligarh were made at the time that they were that several other movies and shows such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Badhaai Do, Geeli Pucchi, Sacred Games, and Made in Heaven could follow. Baai, Mehta’s short film in Amazon Prime Video’s recent anthology series Modern Love Mumbai shows its lead gay pair getting married, a rare feat in Indian cinema and society. Badhaai Do has its lavender couple fighting for their right to adopt. The film ends with the two pairs performing a holy hawan for their newborn adopted infant.

We sure have covered some distance in the last 17 years since My Brother Nikhil’s release. However, we still have an arduous journey ahead. More LGBTQIA+ stories are finding ground today but we are seeing them from the heterosexual gaze. Barring Onir, all other directors and actors in the many films I’ve mentioned are cis-gendered. Hypocrisy much?

I recently did an interview with Onir and he told me how even after 17 years in movies, he still struggles to finance his films and how despite the streaming outbreak in the last five years, no platforms approach him for work or respond to his pitch calls. As another pride month nears an end, we need to move beyond celebrations and parades. We need to do the obvious, that which has been long overdue—move our entitled ass off, make room, and let the folks of the LGBTQIA+ community be the heroes for their own stories.

