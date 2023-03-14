Lakmé Fashion Week grand finale: Manish Malhotra presents Unapologetically MÉ X Diffuse collection

This year's Lakme Fashion Week was indeed a star-studded occasion, with several celebrities walking the runway. The stage was prepared for India's greatest and most renowned fashion event, with stars ranging from Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty, and Anshula Kapoor and more to veterans like Zeenat Aman.

During the big finale on Sunday, actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stole the show for none other than Manish Malhotra. The rumoured pair surprised fans by walking the runway together, oozing tremendous connection that blended in with their good looks!

This season, as Manish Malhotra celebrates one year of Diffuse, the collection strives to rewrite the laws of fashion by being #UnapologeticallyMé with new age patterns reflecting individualism, non-binary, fluidity, and androgynous designs in tones of them and they.

Ananya wore a black-patterned bodycon gown with a cape-style jacket. Aditya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit with some embellishment. The two walked separately, presenting the new collection, before coming together for one final stroll before Manish joined them.

Ananya described her dress as "fun, playful, dramatic and sexy" and said she liked everything about it. Meanwhile, Manish described working with the two young performers as "wonderful and thrilling".