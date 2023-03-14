Lakmé Fashion Week: Tarun Tahiliani's collection was a blend of Indian motifs and contemporary silhouettes

Tarun Tahiliani's Luxe Pret collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023 was stunning. The luxurious sarees and lehengas lit up the runway with the perfect blend of traditional Indian motifs and contemporary silhouettes.

The Lakmé Sheer Drama x Tarun Tahiliani Luxe Pret collection completed its showcase on Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI on a dramatic note, celebrating his urban aesthetics driven by the beauty of India.

Tarun Tahiliani, who has been in the fashion industry for almost two decades, debuted his S/S'23 luxury ready-to-wear line, Sheer Drama, with style. Tahihilani spoke to CNBC-TV18 after the event about fusing fashion and beauty, paying respect to the adaptable curtains, and why Indian workmanship doesn't require a makeover.

"One of the reasons we've been able to prosper for over 25 years is because much of Tarun Tahiliani's fashion is ageless. We come from a timeless textile and drape culture, and while we may have shifted very quickly to Western concepts of fast fashion, there are some very lovely things in our nation, and some of the chicest individuals I know have a timeless style. What other nations allow you to wear your great-grandmother's sari or lehenga to a wedding? This is because fashion in the Western world changes so rapidly. All of this, however, is achievable in India," he said.

Tahiliani added that inspiration for him is evolutionary. "I wanted a lot of sheerness, I like translucence. I think we have to find our best ideas and inspiration in our tradition, as the Italians do in theirs, and not always look towards the west or try to be western or Indian. We got to find that cool space that exists in between," he said.

In terms of future plans he also spoke about his collection for men, Tasva, which is affordable. He believes to never compromise on quality. He said it has accessible and cool clothes for men and they will be doing the same for women as well.