Lakmé Fashion Week: Reliance Jewels showcases 'Thanjavur' with Monisha Jaising's collection

Reliance Jewels, a pioneer in crafting exquisite, contemporary, and timeless jewellery pieces that celebrate India's rich culture and heritage, brought the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur region to life with the preview of their Akshaya Tritiya collection 'Thanjavur' exclusively at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Monisha Jaising.
Monisha Jaising's presentation was inspired by a tropical island wedding, teleporting the audience on a trip through tropical sunsets, wedding wows, imagination, and introspection, where resort wear easily met diamonds and couture. The collection included a variety of styles that flawlessly mixed couture and jewellery, providing the ultimate synthesis of elegance and luxury.
"My collection is a blend of costume arts with the beautiful workmanship of Reliance gems," Monisha Jaising said of the partnership. The classic MJ draped dresses, along with embroidered crop tops and accessorised with Reliance Jewels' filigree neck chokers, quickly enhance the glamorous quotient!