lifestyle | Apr 2, 2023 7:35 PM IST
lifestyle | Apr 2, 2023 7:35 PM IST

Kokilaben Ambani inaugurates The Art House -- Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s dedicated visual art space

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 3, 2023 10:45 PM IST (Updated)
The Art House is a dedicated space for visual art – opened with Sangam/Confluence, a unique exhibition celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions. The Sangam/Confluence featured over 50 exquisite artworks and installations from 5 Indian and 5 international artists.

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurated The Art House at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre by lighting a lamp. The Art House is a dedicated space for visual art – opened with Sangam/Confluence, a unique exhibition celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions. The Sangam/Confluence featured over 50 exquisite artworks and installations from 5 Indian and 5 international artists.

The unique exhibition was curated by American curator Jeffrey Deitch and India’s leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote. From the works of internationally acclaimed artists like Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown and Francesco Clemente - whose pieces are being displayed in India for the very first time - to the artworks of eclectic Indian artists like Bhupen Khakhar, Ranjani Shettar, Ratheesh T. and Shantibai, the show witnessed a unique melting pot of traditions, much like the Cultural Centre itself.
Also Read: Watch: Nita and Mukesh Ambani elated about opening of grand NMACC in Mumbai
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened on March 31 at the Jio World Center in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The 3-day inauguration program took the guests on a journey of spectacular performances and costume art shows on the first 2 days and turned to the power and beauty of visual arts on its culmination day of launch weekend.
The final day of the gala also saw the launch of a beautifully illustrated eponymous coffee table book published by Rizzoli – ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ by Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani. The visually rich volume features an introduction by the author, costume expert and ‘India in Fashion’ Curator Hamish Bowles, along with fascinating and insightful scholarly notes by renowned curators, historians, and journalists in the fields of fashion, textile and art history.
Isha Ambani along with art historian, writer and curator Amin Jaffer, fashion & textile designer Anuradha Vakil, noted fashion journalist and critic Suzy Menkes, and editor and writer Priyanka Khanna read excerpts from the book. The gala came to a melodious close with guests being serenaded by critically acclaimed Indi-pop singer Prateek Kuhad.
Also Read: NMACC inauguration: Must see elite guests who attended the grand opening
While the mega-events wrapped up the three-day gala, excitement continues at the Centre with ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’, ‘India in Fashion’ and ‘Sangam/Confluence’ opening to the public from April 3. Tickets can be booked on nmacc.com or BookMyShow.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: Apr 2, 2023 7:35 PM IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

