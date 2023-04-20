English
Jumu'atul-Vida 2023: Know its significance for Muslims and how they celebrate it

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023

This year, the celebration of Alvida Jumma will begin on the evening of April 20 and end on the evening of April 21.

Jumu’atul-Vida, also known as Alvida Jumma, is one of the holiest days for Muslims. It’s the last Friday of the month of Ramzan. Apart from offering prayers at the mosque and observing a fast, Muslims also recite the Holy Quran at home and seek God's blessings.

This year, the celebration of Alvida Jumma will begin on the evening of April 20 and end on the evening of April 21. It is believed that on Alvida Jumma all the sins of those who offer prayers and recite the Holy Quran are forgiven.
Wondering how the day is celebrated? Muslims in every corner of the world offer a special Friday Namaz. They commemorate the day with the recitation of the Holy Quran and also participate in charitable activities like feeding the needy. Tents are erected inside and outside mosques to accommodate the large gatherings of followers who flock to offer special prayers.
From wearing new and clean clothes to preparing special dishes for evening iftar, Muslims do it all. Through the special recitation of the holy book at the mosques, they are guided and made aware of the word of God.
Muslims must also offer zakat, which means doing charity. This is because it is said that doing so during this time of the year brings a lot of prosperity and blessings. It is also believed that those who perform zakat will be rewarded in the future.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X