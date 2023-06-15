Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: All you need to know

The Puri Rath Yatra takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in June or July. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 20 at 10:04 PM and will end on June 21 at 7:09 PM

The famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will begin in Odisha’s Puri amidst great fanfare on June 20. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, an annual event, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals. The Rath Yatra is a procession where Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra are taken from their abode in Sri Mandir to Gundicha temple.

Let us now take a look at the significance of the Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra and other important details.

Significance

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra holds great significance as it is the oldest and the largest chariot procession in the world.

Three massive 18-wheeled chariots bearing the deities are pulled by devotees with the help of ropes through the streets of Puri. Millions of devotees and tourists alike come to Odisha to watch this remarkable spectacle.

The chariots can be termed mini architectural marvels as it takes over 42 days to construct them. The magnificent chariots are constructed by skilled carpenters known as ‘Maharana’. For these carpenters, the construction process is a hereditary task.

When Is Puri Ratha Yatra?

The Puri Rath Yatra takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in June or July. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 20 at 10:04 PM and will end on June 21 at 7:09 PM. The grand procession will start from the Puri Jagannath Temple and the chariots will be taken towards the Gundicha temple.

How to Reach Puri