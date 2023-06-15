Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: All you need to know

The Puri Rath Yatra takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in June or July. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 20 at 10:04 PM and will end on June 21 at 7:09 PM
The famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will begin in Odisha’s Puri amidst great fanfare on June 20. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, an annual event, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals. The Rath Yatra is a procession where Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra are taken from their abode in Sri Mandir to Gundicha temple.
Let us now take a look at the significance of the Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra and other important details.
Significance
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra holds great significance as it is the oldest and the largest chariot procession in the world.
Three massive 18-wheeled chariots bearing the deities are pulled by devotees with the help of ropes through the streets of Puri. Millions of devotees and tourists alike come to Odisha to watch this remarkable spectacle.
ALSO READ | PM flags off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express, launches rail projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in Odisha
The chariots can be termed mini architectural marvels as it takes over 42 days to construct them. The magnificent chariots are constructed by skilled carpenters known as ‘Maharana’. For these carpenters, the construction process is a hereditary task.
When Is Puri Ratha Yatra?
The Puri Rath Yatra takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in June or July. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 20 at 10:04 PM and will end on June 21 at 7:09 PM. The grand procession will start from the Puri Jagannath Temple and the chariots will be taken towards the Gundicha temple.
How to Reach Puri
You can reach Puri by air, road, or rail. The closest airport to Puri is Bhubaneswar Airport. You can take a taxi from the airport, which is approximately 60 km from Puri. If you prefer to travel by train, Bhubaneswar Railway Station and Puri Railway Station are convenient options.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jun 15, 2023 6:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage
Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Multi-currency global banking—know what it is and how will it transform cross-border transactions
Jun 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What does it mean to be a developing economy and is China one
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read