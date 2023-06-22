Here's how India's top CEOs celebrated International Yoga Day this year

One of the most profound lessons Bajaj Auto CEO Rajiv Bajaj learned from BKS Iyengar was the concept that yoga teaches us to address what should not be endured and to endure what cannot be cured.

On the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga, several leading CEOs in India embraced the spirit of yoga and shared their experiences and insights on how this ancient practice has positively impacted their lives. From interviews to social media posts, they highlighted the physical and mental benefits of yoga, emphasising its role in promoting overall well-being.

Rajiv Bajaj, the MD-CEO of Bajaj Auto , sat down for an interview with CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair, Sonia Shenoy and Surabhi Upadhyay to discuss his yoga journey.

Bajaj expressed his gratitude for having been a student of renowned yoga guru BKS Iyengar, who taught him to "let breath be your teacher." He recounted how his personal experience with yoga defied medical advice, enabling him to improve his physical condition and mental well-being.

Sharing a profound quote, Bajaj said that yoga helps individuals turn their minds inward and away from the stress of the outside world.

"Yoga teaches us to cure what must not be endured and to endure what cannot be cured," Bajaj said, quoting Iyengar.

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to express his appreciation for yoga's accessibility and its contribution to physical and mental health. Kamath mentioned the role of yoga in maintaining flexibility and preventing injuries, highlighting an aspect often overlooked.

"We don't need a day to remind us, but Yoga is the most accessible way to get healthier, both physically and mentally," Kamath wrote.

Also on Twitter, "Shark" Namita Thapar, from TV Show Shark Tank and the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals , wrote about the transformative nature of yoga.

Thapar quoted the same line by BKS Iyengar as Baja, saying that is "applicable in our life & work as it is in yoga."

Venture capitalist Vani Kola, the founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital , shared her profound connection with yoga on Instagram as well.

In her post, Kola described yoga as her "pillar of strength and reflection," noting the valuable lessons it has taught her about herself. In the video, Kola shows herself doing several asanas, especially the widely-known suryanamaskar.

"Each Surya Namaskara reveals new insights about my body and personal growth, reminding me that continuous improvement is possible in all aspects of life," Kola writes.

Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal also took to Twitter to share his personal routine for International Yoga Day. Posing in titli aasan, he posted a photo of himself and his granddaughter, who he called his "little yogini."

Citing a personal anecdote of his journey to yoga, Agarwal mentioned that although he doesn't "know much about fitness," his daily one-hour walk and 30 minutes of yoga are essential for maintaining his activity level.

He attributed his ability to stay active at his age to these practices and shared the story of incorporating yoga into his morning routine to alleviate back pain.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani , on Twitter, took the opportunity to recognize Smita Kumari, an in-house yoga instructor at his company who recently set a Guinness World Record.

His wife, Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation and a dentist, also tweeted. She acknowledged the global acceptance of yoga, deeming it the "most effective practice" that promotes harmony between the mind and body.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Chairman Naveen Jindal shared his reflections on the profound impact of yoga on his life. Jindal tweeted a quote, stating that "yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."

He attributed his improved physical endeavours in shooting and polo, as well as the positive influence on every aspect of his existence, to the calmness and flexibility brought into his life by yoga has brought into his life.