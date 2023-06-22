Here's how India's top CEOs celebrated International Yoga Day this year

One of the most profound lessons Bajaj Auto CEO Rajiv Bajaj learned from BKS Iyengar was the concept that yoga teaches us to address what should not be endured and to endure what cannot be cured.
#WorldYogaDay | 'Cure what must not be endured & endure what cannot be cured' says Rajiv Bajaj, MD, @_bajaj_auto_ltd. Shares his biggest yoga lessons with @_prashantnair, @_soniashenoy & @SurabhiUpadhyay on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/MvNlORMaiW— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 21, 2023
We don't need a day to remind us, but Yoga is the most accessible way to get healthier, both physically and mentally. It's a truly global product made in India.As I've grown older, yoga has helped me with flexibility and avoiding injuries. An underappreciated aspect of Yoga.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 21, 2023
“Yoga teaches you to cure what need not be endured & endure what cannot be cured” BKS Iyengars quote is applicable in our life & work as it is in yoga. Yoga transforms 🙏 pic.twitter.com/S75YC1qyQx— Namita (@namitathapar) June 21, 2023
I am often asked how i stay active at this age…I don’t know much about fitness but no matter where i am, my one hour walk and 30 min yoga is a mustA few years ago when my back started hurting i was advised to do titli aasan daily and very soon it became part of my morning… pic.twitter.com/c46DrV1FNY— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 21, 2023
Our ancient traditions are gateways to holistic wellbeing. As we celebrate our spiritual and cultural legacy, on this #YogaDay, we are proud of our employee Smita Kumari's #GuinnessWorldRecord that honours the timelessness of yoga. pic.twitter.com/97T1CvVQqJ— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 20, 2023
Yoga teaches us to live in the harmony of mind and body. In today’s world it is the most effective practice accepted globally. Wishing #yoga enthusiasts everywhere a happy #InternationalDayofYoga! #InternationalDayofYoga2023 pic.twitter.com/x3zs3d6mJJ— Priti Adani (@AdaniPriti) June 21, 2023
“Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.”On this #InternationalYogaDay, I reflect on the profound impact yoga has had on my life - It’s gift of calmness & flexibility has not only improved my physical endeavours in shooting and polo but has also touched… pic.twitter.com/t6gxu5AokJ— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) June 21, 2023