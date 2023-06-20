International Yoga Day 2023: History, significance and theme

On June 21, 2015, the first International Day of Yoga was observed. The primary event was held in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a public Yoga demonstration attended by lakhs of people. The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

The United Nations General Assembly designated the International Day of Yoga in December 2014, following a proposal by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Mod i, and since then the day is being celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. Yoga is an ancient practice of physical exercises developed in India for a holistic well-being of all. Yoga practices include physical exercises known as ‘asanas’, breathing techniques and meditation. Yoga seeks to enhance general well-being and harmony between the mind, body, and spirit.

History

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested establishing the International Day of Yoga during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. He proposed making June 21 the International Day of Yoga since it is the summer solstice, which has special importance in many parts of the world.

The proposal garnered overwhelming support from UN member countries, resulting in the approval of a resolution on December 11, 2014. The resolution acknowledged Yoga's overall advantages for physical and mental health and stressed its significance in creating a balanced lifestyle.

On June 21, 2015, the first International Day of Yoga was observed. The primary event was held in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a public Yoga demonstration attended by lakhs of people, including dignitaries from around the world.

Simultaneously, similar celebrations were organised in various parts of India and around the world, emphasising the day's global significance. Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21.

Significance

The International Day of Yoga strives to increase awareness about the myriad benefits of yoga practice and to inspire people all over the world to live a healthy lifestyle. It emphasises the importance of physical and mental well-being and the role of Yoga in achieving that balance.

The International Day of Yoga has seen tremendous participation and support from individuals all across the world. It has evolved into a platform for promoting the practice of Yoga, creating knowledge about its advantages for a holistic well-being of both mental and physical health. It has become a chance for people from many nations and backgrounds to come together and embrace Yoga as a unifying factor.

Theme

Every year, a different theme is chosen to highlight different aspects of Yoga, and the day serves as an opportunity for individuals, communities, and organisations to participate in Yoga-related activities such as workshops, seminars, exhibitions, and public demonstrations.

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

This year the 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated and grand celebrations have been organised across India and abroad as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be leading the celebrations at the UN Headquarters in New York City on June 21. Many Union Ministers will attend International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi and many other cities in India.