International Yoga Day 2023: History, significance and theme

On June 21, 2015, the first International Day of Yoga was observed. The primary event was held in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a public Yoga demonstration attended by lakhs of people. The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

The United Nations General Assembly designated the International Day of Yoga in December 2014, following a proposal by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Mod i, and since then the day is being celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. Yoga is an ancient practice of physical exercises developed in India for a holistic well-being of all. Yoga practices include physical exercises known as ‘asanas’, breathing techniques and meditation. Yoga seeks to enhance general well-being and harmony between the mind, body, and spirit.

History

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested establishing the International Day of Yoga during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. He proposed making June 21 the International Day of Yoga since it is the summer solstice, which has special importance in many parts of the world.

The proposal garnered overwhelming support from UN member countries, resulting in the approval of a resolution on December 11, 2014. The resolution acknowledged Yoga's overall advantages for physical and mental health and stressed its significance in creating a balanced lifestyle.