International Women's Day 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share

International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate and honour the women in our lives. It is also a day to reflect on the ongoing fight for gender equality and the work that still needs to be done. One way to mark the occasion is by sharing inspiring quotes and messages that uplift and empower women.

Whether you're sending a message to a friend, posting on social media, or giving a speech, the right words can have a powerful impact. Take a look at these wishes and quotes to share with the amazing women in your life.

Wishes and messages to share

1. Happy Women's Day! You're an inspiration to me and so many others. Keep shining your light and making a difference in the world.

2.. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and celebration. Today and every day, you deserve all the happiness in the world. Happy Women's Day!

3. To the amazing women in my life, thank you for your strength, resilience, and unwavering support. Here's to a day dedicated to honouring your incredible contributions.

4. Today we celebrate the countless achievements of women throughout history, including the incredible impact you've had on my life. Thank you for being you and inspiring me to be my best self.

5. Happy Women's Day to my favourite trailblazer! You've broken down barriers, challenged stereotypes, and shown us what true determination looks like. Keep being a boss and making your mark on the world.

Quotes to share

1. “I am no bird, and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” - Charlotte Brontë

2. “I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.” - Maya Angelou

3 . “You don't have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” –Mary Elizabeth Winstead

4. “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” – Indira Gandhi

5. “If you don't see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself.” – Mindy Kaling