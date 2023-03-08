Nita Ambani launches The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project to encourage body-positivity, acceptance of all

Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide content that is related to women and is engaging and upliftment-oriented even if if connects women via a social platform. Through the new year-long initiative 'The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project', Her Circle is looking at promoting diverse body sizes and appearances via real-life stories as well as short films of women in the social media world.

The Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita M Ambani on Wednesday, which is also International Women's Day, launched 'The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project', to celebrate and encourage body positivity and acceptance of everyone, irrespective of size, colour, age, religion.

The movement aims to create a circle of non-judgemental acceptance and kindness. The new initiative will be a year-long, and through it, Her Circle is looking at promoting diverse body sizes and appearances via real-life stories as well as short films of women in the social media world. These stories will feature women who challenged toxic norms and unrealistic beauty standards that expect one to be a certain size, shape and colour -- and turned it around to embrace their uniqueness, succeed and be the change as well as influence in the digital space.

Ambani founded and launched Her Circle in 2021 to create a safe and inclusive space, which was also a growth-oriented digital haven for women. In its two years, it has become India's largest digital platform for women with an overall reach of 310 million.

Ambani has invited every individual to come forward and be a part of the initiative to make a difference. She said Her Circle is not just about sisterhood, it is also about solidarity, which is based on inclusion, equality and respect for all.

"And that is the core of our new project - the Her Circle Everybody Project. We have all seen the kind of trolling that happens on social media. They pass opinions without knowing the battles people are fighting. There are medical issues, there are genetic factors people can be going through. And yet they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. I hope our initiative can address this in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are," she said.

Apart from the launch of the new project, Ambani also featured on Her Circle's anniversary-special digital cover to celebrate its second anniversary. She congratulated the team of Her Circle and the users as well.

"We started out as an idea. And we hope to make it a movement for all women! We launched Her Circle in the middle of the pandemic, still in lockdown. And we’ve come a long way in the last two years. But this is just the beginning!," she said.

How does Her Circle work?

Her Circle has over 2.20 lakh registered women users, most of them are entrepreneurs.

Her Circle, which is at the forefront of driving Ambani's vision of a body-positive world, will be encouraging women to put themselves first and build a larger circle of kindness and wellness, Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide content that is related to women and is engaging and upliftment-oriented even if if connects women via a social platform.

"She can engage as she watches vibrant videos, and reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations," the statement said.

The platform provides answers to women from Reliance's panel of experts on education, health, wellness, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, finance, mentorship and leadership.

Apart from a website, Her Circle is also available a a free app on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.